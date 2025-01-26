Pickup truck driver wanted after woman was fatally struck during hit-and-run in SW Houston, HPD says

A driver is wanted after running away from a deadly hit and run on Fondren Road on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pickup truck driver is wanted after the Houston Police Department said they are accused of fatally hitting a woman before fleeing in southwest Houston.

HPD said the crash happened in the 7400 block of Fondren Road at around 3:17 a.m.

The victim was driving west in a sedan on Fondren and reportedly tried to make a left turn or a U-turn before being hit by the pickup driver heading east on the same street.

The driver of the pickup did not stop to help the woman before officials said he fled on foot from the scene before officers arrived.

EMS arrived, and the woman was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, HPD said.

Officials did not provide details on a possible suspect description.