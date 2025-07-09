Suspect in custody after allegedly attacking man with machete on METRORail, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly attacking someone with a machete on a METRORail on Wednesday.

METRO police said officers responded to a disturbance shortly after 11 a.m. involving a weapon aboard a METRORail at Burnett Station.

Police learned a man had cut another man with a machete.

Officers were able to place the suspect into custody safely, according to METRO officials.

Houston Fire Department responders arrived and provided medical care to the victim, who police said suffered two lacerations to his hands, believed to be defensive wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Authorities are investigating the incident.