Conroe officer shoots suspect allegedly swinging machete at public park, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect armed with a machete was shot by an officer in Conroe on Monday evening, according to investigators.

The Conroe Police Department said dispatchers received several calls about a man with a machete at MLK Park, located at 1001 Ave. M.

Authorities said when officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Zachary Raychel, was walking through the park while swinging the machete.

The police department reported that a patrol officer found Raychel near the park and tried to approach him.

Raychel ignored commands and advanced toward the officer while actively swinging the machete and shouting, "shoot me," according to police.

Police said that's when Raychel approached the officer, the officer discharged one round from his service weapon, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is OK. No civilians were injured in the park during the incident.