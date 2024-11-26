Police search for man who allegedly killed his neighbor with machete in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man who reportedly murdered his neighbor with a machete in north Houston.

According to police, surveillance video shows a man they believe to be 52-year-old Alvaro Lovos chase down his neighbor, 67-year-old Charlie Wilson, on Tuesday evening.

Police said video shows Lovos hit Wilson 25 times with a machete. Police said most of the blows were to Wilson's head and neck. They said 15 of the strikes occurred after Wilson was down on the ground and seemingly deceased.

Wilson's body was found next to a corner store at the intersection of Hirsch Road and Bennington Street. His family told ABC13 that Wilson frequently worked odd jobs helping out at the store.

Lovos lived above the store. Wilson's body was found a few steps from his stairwell.

Charlie's brother, Willie Ray Wilson, said he was called to the store around 11 p.m. Tuesday. He said a neighbor told him his brother was on the ground and that they believed he had experienced some kind of medical episode.

When Willie Ray and other relatives arrived, they realized Charlie had been the victim of a violent crime and called 911. Police said family members were the first to call 911 regarding the crime.

Charlie's family told ABC13 that Lovos was still on the scene when they arrived and spoke with them. They said Lovos was covered in blood and told them he had tried to help Charlie.

He reportedly told Charlie's family that two other men had killed him.

Court documents show Lovos also spoke with an officer on the scene.

He reportedly also told the officer that two other men killed Charlie Wilson. Police did not detain Lovos - a decision Charlie Wilson's family told ABC13 they questioned.

"They're gonna get him. He can run, but he can't hide," Willie Ray said. "They'll soon catch up with him. He ain't gonna get away."

Police have released Lovos's photo.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

Charlie's family and an officer on the scene described the victim as a "good guy."

