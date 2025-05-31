22-year-old man charged in fatal SW Houston METRO bus shooting last week arrested, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of fatally shooting a man on board a METRO bus last week made his first court appearance after being arrested Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Carltonio Jackson, 22, is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed 35-year-old Phillip Ogiemwonyi ,35, in southwest Houston near W. Bellfort and Kirby on May 23.

Witnesses and police said the two reportedly argued before the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

According to charging documents, HPD received an anonymous tip after surveillance photos of Jackson were released to the public one day after the shooting.

Investigators said Jackson was identified in a photo lineup after HPD said he was a complainant in an earlier theft case and provided a Texas ID to police.

HPD sent out a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that Jackson had been arrested by HPD SWAT officers and was taken into custody.

Jackson appeared in probable cause court on Saturday, where his bond was set at $200,000.

