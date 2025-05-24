HPD releases images of suspect accused of fatally shooting man on METRO bus in SW Houston

HPD has released the biggest clue yet in searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Police Department has released images of the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on board a METRO bus in southwest Houston on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. near W. Bellfort in the 2100 block.

Police said the shooting stemmed from the suspect and the victim arguing before the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the man.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Bus rider dies after shooting on METRO bus in SW Houston, suspect at large, officials say



Officials said the gunman fled the scene shortly after. HPD said once officers arrived, the victim was found on the sidewalk and taken to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department paramedics.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 18 and 25. Police said he is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, has locs, and is wearing a black shirt, blue-patterned shorts with trees, and a black crossbody in the photos.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.