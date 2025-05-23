Bus rider dies after shooting on METRO bus in SW Houston, suspect at large, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after being shot on board a METRO bus in southwest Houston on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. near 2100 W. Bellfort, after the suspect and victim got into an argument that turned violent.

During the altercation, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene on foot and is currently at large.

Houston police describe the suspect as a Black man with dreadlocks in his mid-20s to mid-30s, and approximately 6 feet tall. Authorities say he was last seen wearing light-colored shorts with blue and white stripes and a black T-shirt.

The victim's identity has not been confirmed, but police say he appears to be in his mid-20s to early-30s.

No other passengers were reported injured.

