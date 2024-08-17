HISD silent on alleged AED failure when middle school student suffered fatal medical emergency

Days after a Marshall Middle School student died during gym class, Houston ISD leaders haven't said if the school's AED was working.

Days after a Marshall Middle School student died during gym class, Houston ISD leaders haven't said if the school's AED was working.

Days after a Marshall Middle School student died during gym class, Houston ISD leaders haven't said if the school's AED was working.

Days after a Marshall Middle School student died during gym class, Houston ISD leaders haven't said if the school's AED was working.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after a Marshall Middle School student died, Houston ISD leaders haven't said whether a life-saving device was working.

RELATED: Marshall Middle School student dies after suffering medical emergency on campus, HISD says

Superintendent Mike Miles stepped in front of media cameras for the first time since the incident but provided little details.

Miles talked about the students and staff that tried to save him.

There was no mention of reports that a life-saving device wasn't working, even though teacher union leaders were warned about the issue months before.

"Emotions are running high, and they should, in this trying time," Miles said. "This is the only information I can share at this time. Thank you."

Then he walked away.

ABC13's Nick Natario asked questions as he left, including if the AED in the middle school was working, and if other AEDs across the district were working. Miles didn't respond.

During the less than three-minute statement, Miles said a student suffered a medical emergency during gym class at Marshall Middle School.

One faculty member grabbed an AED as students and staff rushed to help, the teachers' union said.

"They made the intent to use the machine, and it would not function," Houston Federation of Teachers chief of staff Corina Ortiz said.

An AED is used to help restore a person's heartbeat when it stops. Districts are required to have them.

State law also requires districts to perform maintenance and monthly inspections. We've asked HISD if they did those inspections, and put in a records request for them.

Ortiz said they've heard from staff at 10 other schools where the machines aren't working, including one member who claims her order for batteries was canceled due to the budget.

"Until I get a full-blown confirmation that those things are working, I would be very hesitant, and I would be very, very scared," Ortiz explained.

The boy's grieving father is looking for answers too. He met with HISD leaders on Friday.

Miles said they're working with him.

Outside the middle school, a memorial sits filled with flowers, stuffed animals, and balloons.

An image is one that the district said is devastating at a time when excitement should surround the campus during its first week of school.

"The health and safety of our precious students is my top priority and the top priority of HISD educators and staff," Miles said.

We're waiting to learn more about the student's death and if the machine may have been able to save his life. The Harris County medical examiner said the cause of death at this time is still unknown.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.