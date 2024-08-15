Marshall Middle School student dies after suffering medical emergency on campus, HISD says

Houston ISD confirmed the death of a Marshall Middle School student after reportedly suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday.

Houston ISD confirmed the death of a Marshall Middle School student after reportedly suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday.

Houston ISD confirmed the death of a Marshall Middle School student after reportedly suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday.

Houston ISD confirmed the death of a Marshall Middle School student after reportedly suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A student who suffered a medical emergency at Marshall Middle School on Wednesday has died, ABC13 has learned.

Houston ISD said the incident happened in front of other students and staff members who tried to help.

The student was taken to a hospital, but HISD confirmed the student had died a day later.

It's still not immediately clear what caused the child's death.

"We are devastated by the loss of a student of Marshall Middle School. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the parents and family," HISD said in a statement Thursday.

The district added that a crisis response team was at the school and will remain on campus for the remainder of the week.

The incident comes a few days after HISD's first day of school on Monday. ABC13 was at the campus, where volunteers came together to clear debris from recent storms.

READ MORE: School cleanup efforts to be prioritized before HISD classes are set to begin on Aug. 12

Authorities are still working to gather more information on the incident.