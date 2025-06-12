Stolen ambulance crashed out moments ago during pursuit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person is in custody after stealing an ambulance from the Medical Center in southeast Houston on Wednesday evening, police said.

After a chase that lasted about 20 minutes, the vehicle crashed near 8389 East Almeda Street.

SkyEye was overhead and captured video as a man, barefoot and in sweatpants, was taken into custody.

Details are limited.

