Man charged with DWI claims he was having a diabetic episode while driving through Deer Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who claims he's been sober for years was charged with a DWI back in October while driving through Deer Park.

Stevin Burrows said he wasn't on anything, and he was having a diabetic episode. His charge was later dismissed on Jan. 8.

Deer Park police told ABC13 that their investigative findings were good in this case.

They claim every test and evaluation they did on Burrows pointed towards intoxication except his blood test, which came back clean.

Medication management has become a full-time job for Burrows, who struggled with health problems.

In October, Burrows said he forgot to take his Type 2 diabetes medication. Without it, Burrows said he gets dizzy, confused, and nauseous.

He was driving in Deer Park, headed to watch his granddaughter's softball game when he turned onto the wrong side of the road.

"I noticed that I was in the wrong lane because I see cars ahead of me. Ain't no one in the back of me. I kinda ease back, and then I see another car, a police car behind that car," Burrows said.

Deer Park police said they pulled Burrows over on West 13th Street.

"I guess it started when he took my ID, my driver's license, and when he ran to check it that is when he said I must be on something," Burrows said.

Burrows has a long criminal history, including several possession charges, but he hasn't been in trouble with the law since 2010. He claims that's about the same time he found sobriety.

"It is irritating because I know whatever I did in life, I am the cause of it, but for you to stereotype me again. I have a problem with that cause," Burrows said with tears in his eyes.

Burrows was taken to the Harris County Jail, and evaluated by an officer specially trained in recognizing symptoms and behaviors that are caused by drugs, also known as a DRE.

According to Deer Park police, Burrows' eye test showed signs he had cannabis and some kind of CNS depressant in his system, possibly Xanax.

His blood draw, however, came back clean, which is something Harris County DA investigator Don Egdorf said isn't conclusive proof of innocence.

"Every CNS depressant is not going to get caught with going through that basic blood panel. I would say it is not something we see a lot and I have been doing ," Egdorf, who is also the assistant chief at the district attorney's office.

"When we talk about negative toxicology results, it doesn't automatically mean "not intoxicated" or "not guilty." The same can be said for a positive result as well," Egdorf said. "Just the presence of a drug in a blood test does not automatically mean "intoxicated" or "guilty". People can still be found guilty of DWI with negative results, just like people are found not guilty with a blood alcohol well over .08."

Burrows' charges were ultimately dismissed on Jan. 8. In court documents, the DA cited a lack of evidence.

A day later, Burrows obtained this letter from his primary care provider stating he deals with multiple medical conditions on top of his diabetes and suffered a stroke.

None of which Burrows says prevents him from driving.

The letter also said, "he does not consume alcohol or use any recreational drugs."

"I told him all that, and he just wasn't trying to hear it," Burrows said.

Now that Burrows has another chance to be heard, he's warning others.

"To be aware of their surroundings and just eat and take your medicine so you won't get like me and be able to be accused," Burrows said.

Egdorf said it's a good idea to keep documentation of your medical condition on hand, like a medical ID bracelet or a letter from your doctor.

He said if you do feel an episode coming on while on the road, try to safely pull over and don't take any chances.

