Stafford shooting suspect once featured in 2009 ABC13 crime report remains on the run

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman Monday afternoon outside a Stafford apartment complex.

According to Stafford police, Jeremy Banguero, 33, fled the scene in a red 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, with Texas license plate SSF-5049. The department released a photo of Banguero and his truck.

Officers responded to the 12900 block of Sugar Ridge Blvd at 12:07 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Police radio traffic indicated the address was a familiar one to police.

"I was here on a welfare check on Saturday," one officer said. "The person in a red Chevy Silverado is the person who shot our victim."

Police have not identified the victim or updated her condition and would only reveal her age.

ABC13 has found that Banguero has a long history of family violence against a woman who is also 31, having been charged every year since 2022 in either Fort Bend or Harris Counties with assaulting her, online court records state.

The latest charge was just five months ago, in October. In court records, the police officer stated the victim had a black eye. Records show he was sentenced to 80 days in county jail - with credit for 50 days served. That sentence began on 1/8/2025.

In 2009, Eyewitness News talked to a man who said Banguero, who was just 17 years old at the time, and an accomplice kidnapped him on Christmas Day. The victim said they forced him into the trunk of his car and took him to an ATM to withdraw cash. The victim was able to call for help on his cell phone and deputies found him just in time.

Banguero was sentenced to 12 years in prison for that offense, court records state.

Now, Banguero is on police radar again, this time tied to a shooting.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Stafford Police Department at 281-261-3950.

