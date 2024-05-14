17-year-old and a juvenile in custody after slamming stolen car into Spring home, deputies say

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office set up a perimeter in the Cypresswood Landing neighborhood where deputies were looking for two suspects.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old boy and a juvenile are in custody after deputies say the pair crashed a stolen car into a Spring-area home Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable's deputies were pursuing the silver Kia with Massachusetts license plates. They say it had just been stolen.

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC13 shows a patrol car tailing the Kia as it screeches down Purple Wisteria Lane before crashing into a house on the corner of Goodfellow Lane.

Authorities say the house was unoccupied at the time, but the Kia damaged the porch area and took out a supporting column.

After crashing, deputies said the 17-year-old driver and his passenger got out of the car and took off on foot.

"Couple of guys jumped into the back of my backyard and around the area. Jumping fences pretty much," neighbor Frank Kahn said.

Deputies initially said they were searching for three suspects, but after finally apprehending the driver and passenger, they said all suspects were in custody.

Leslie Rynott saw one of the suspects sitting on the ground in handcuffs.

"They had another guy in a constable's car going, 'Oh, I'm hurt, I'm hurt, I'm hurt.' And they were working on him," Rynott said.

Neighbors said another car crashed into the same house last year, and the owner had recently finished repairs.

"I don't know who owns this house, but he's probably gonna go, 'Oh, my God. Again?'" Rynott said.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.