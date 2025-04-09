Space Center Houston hosts cooking competition for students to send their dish to space

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several high school teams are competing to have their dishes sent to space at Space Center Houston.
The competition is all a part of "The HUNCH Culinary Challenge" that allows high school students to combine their passion for the culinary arts and science.
The winning team of this competition will have their dish sent to space to support astronauts aboard the International Space Station, as well as earning a scholarship.
And one local team from Angleton High School is hoping their chicken and chickpea pasta dish will be the crowned victor.
The top three teams will be revealed next month.