Southwest Fwy reopens 8 hours after police chase ended in deadly shooting with 2 hostages rescued

Houston police said the suspect who was killed kidnapped his wife and child at gunpoint from an apartment complex earlier in the day after an assault was reported Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The northbound lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft Street reopened after a police chase ended with a man being shot and killed by officers on Monday.

The busy freeway was closed for nearly eight hours.

Cellphone video captured the beginning of the chase around 4:30 p.m. Monday on Hillcroft Street near Gulfton Street.

The video shows officers following closely behind a black SUV.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect killed, 2 hostages rescued after dangerous chase ends on Southwest Freeway

Houston police called the initial incident domestic-related. They said the suspect kidnapped his wife and child at gunpoint from an apartment complex earlier in the day after an assault was reported Sunday.

Authorities said they tracked down the man's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop before the suspect fled, sparking a chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired shots out the vehicle's window at police two times, HPD Chief J. Noe Diaz Jr. said.

Police said the suspect drove onto the I-69 Southwest Freeway. Moments later, police performed a PIT maneuver, stopping the suspect's vehicle.

That's when police said he fired shots at officers. Three officers returned fire, shooting and killing the man.

Fortunately, the mother and her little boy were unharmed.

"Today is tragic, but the police did an outstanding job. I can't thank them enough because it's real time. People often forget that we don't know the majority of the community, but these young men and women today, extreme courage, were shot at twice and still did their jobs without knowing the victims," Diaz said. "They gave it all today, and today, unfortunately, the suspect decided wrong, made a poor decision, and is deceased as a result of it."

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Investigators did not immediately release the suspect's name.

There are resources available if you or a loved one are ever in a domestic violence situation.

You can call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at 800-799-7233.

You can also call the Houston Area Women's Center at 713-528-2121.

