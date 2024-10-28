End of chase on Southwest Freeway prompts major closures on inbound lanes at Hillcroft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is stalled on the Southwest Freeway due to a police chase that ended after shots were fired on Monday afternoon.

Houston police said the chase started at 4:30 p.m. and ended at the inbound lanes before Westpark.

Officials did not say where or why the chase started, but police said at some point, shots were fired.

According to authorities, the suspect was injured, but no officers were harmed.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.

