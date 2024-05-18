Baytown residents recall jet-like roar as NWS estimates 100 mph winds during storm

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service estimated that the wind speeds in Baytown hit between 90 to 100 miles per hour at times during the May 16 Derecho event.

NWS field crews surveyed damage, which included downed power lines and tree limbs in parts of the Baytown area.

"I heard the freight train sound. When I heard that, I flipped all the mattresses for my brother and mama," resident Joshua Rendon said.

Rendon said the storm moved in quickly.

He spoke with ABC13 while clearing debris with Ian Dillon on Bob Smith Road.

Dillion said he was driving on the highway in the area when the storm moved in.

"I was just driving, and then it started to sound like multiple jets just flew next to my windows," Dillion said.

