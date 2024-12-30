EF-3 tornado hit Porter Heights-Splendora area of Montgomery County, National Weather Service says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Monday the extent of damage left behind by a tornado that hit the area over the weekend.

The twister measured a half mile to 3/4 mile wide and was on the ground for 10 1/2 miles, between Porter Heights and Splendora, from about 12:05 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, NWS said.

Porter Heights, Pickering Road at FM 1485, and the Harrington Trails neighborhood, north of Highway 242 and east of Firetower Road, were the hardest hit areas, county officials said.

According to initial estimates, 302 structures were damaged, and of those, 30 were a total loss.

On Saturday, NWS released its preliminary findings after completing their first round of damage assessments. It found the tornado in Montgomery County was an EF-3 with peak winds of 145 mph, based on damage in Porter Heights.

The NWS rated the majority of the large tornado's track a high-end EF-1 or a low-end EF-2.

