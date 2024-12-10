Southern California native shares experience of wildfire risk as she resides in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- With the recent increase in rainfall, the immediate wildfire risk for southeast Texas is pretty low. But there's going to come a time when it gets hot and dry once again, and drought conditions can quickly settle in. Flash droughts are one of the impacts related to climate change here in the region.

Additionally, the data team at ABC News found that in Montgomery County alone, 30% of properties are at an increased risk for wildfires over the next 30 years. This is because many homes and businesses are being built right up to existing tree lines.

For Spring resident Cindy Sanchez, she's not too concerned about outdoor burns or fire risk. Her experience is unique, though after moving to Texas from southern California. She recalls being able to see and smell the smoke from fires, even having to be evacuated from her home in Orange County.

"Houston's a very different area," Sanchez said. "It's not dry. Here, it's at least more humid. For me here, I'm not concerned, and it's not nearly as windy either."

Sanchez is right. The difference between our wildfire risk in southeast Texas vs. that of southern California is topography. The Santa Ana winds are very fast and very dry, and come down from the mountains. For southeast Texas, the local wildfire risk is increasing because of urban sprawl. An example is how close homes are being built right up to treelines in Montgomery County.

In order to become more climate-ready for wildfires, tips from Texas A &M AgriLife include clearing any dead debris or vegetation from around your home and planting native plants like bluebonnets and frog fruit as they retain more moisture in the soil.

