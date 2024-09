Suspect on the run after southeast Houston shooting leaves 1 injured, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are responding to a reported shooting in southeast Houston on Friday afternoon that left one man injured.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 3:39 p.m. on the 5700 block of Flamingo Drive.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that the victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials reported that the suspect is on the loose.