Houston couple shaken after bullet blasts through home amid gunfire concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dangerous close call for one couple after they say a bullet blasted through their home in the middle of the night.

It happened in a neighborhood near Fonde Park in southeast Houston and comes as neighbors are demanding someone do something about the constant gunfire.

Duke Amos and his wife were sleeping when the sound of gunshots woke them up in the middle of the night on Sunday.

"We heard a loud boom that took place in the house, thinking that somebody was breaking in," Amos said.

It turned out a bullet went through the bathroom of his home here in the Fonde Neighborhood.

"Immediately, I'm thinking about my wife and whether or not one of us could have died from that shot because that's how close it was," Amos said.

After living here for three years, Amos says the house has never been hit before, but it was far from the first time he's heard gunshots in the area.

"We're talking about at least twice a month on weekends we're hearing these particular shots taking place. It's been frightening for everyone in the neighborhood," Amos said.

Molly Salizar is a board member of the Fonde Civic Club and has lived in the area since 1979.

"It's just kind of progressively gotten worse, and as we complain, it's the gunshots at nights, and it is horrific. It can be for three days straight," Salizar said.

She and others have brought their concerns to the city and law enforcement and hope changes will be made to make them feel safer.

"Something I'd suggest maybe we put a beat cop, somebody to ride along the bayou, as well as some lighting in this area," Amos said.

