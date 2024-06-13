Shootings leave 1 dead, 1 wounded at 2 scenes half-mile apart, HPD says

Houston police responded to two shooting calls within a half mile of each other in the city's South Acres/Crestmont Park neighborhood.

Houston police responded to two shooting calls within a half mile of each other in the city's South Acres/Crestmont Park neighborhood.

Houston police responded to two shooting calls within a half mile of each other in the city's South Acres/Crestmont Park neighborhood.

Houston police responded to two shooting calls within a half mile of each other in the city's South Acres/Crestmont Park neighborhood.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said officers found one person dead when they responded to the first of two shooting calls 16 minutes and less than half a mile apart on the city's southeast side.

On Wednesday evening, HPD confirmed it was investigating wounded people at two scenes in the South Acres/Crestmont Park. Police received the first call at 7:23 p.m. at 5540 Selinsky Road.

Then, at 7:39 p.m., police got a call about a second shooting at 5599 Cedarburg Drive, HPD said.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said officers found a young Black male shot to death and a 16-year-old suffering from a pistol-whipping at the Selinsky scene.

Then, witnesses told police they saw a white Nissan take off. According to Crowson, the vehicle was found at the Cedarburg scene, where the other wounded person was discovered. First responders rushed the person to the hospital, where his condition was unknown.

Police haven't said what exactly took place or the reason for the bloodshed.

Houston police already had their hands full during the afternoon with two other unrelated shootings - one in Gulfton and another in Alief, where a home invasion suspect was killed.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.