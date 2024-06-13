Alief home invasion suspect killed after victim gets hold of gun, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who forced his way into an Alief apartment on Thursday has died after police say a victim got hold of the suspect's gun and opened fire several times.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers received a call from the Wilcrest Park complex in the 8400 block of Wilcrest Drive about a shooting.

HPD's initial information showed that a suspect may have broken into an apartment. Police also said the suspect opened fire and hit someone.

Police later confirmed the suspect and a victim were wounded. According to HPD, two men showed up at the apartment, one entering and the other serving as the lookout.

The suspect then shot the victim in the leg, but somehow, the victim got the suspect's gun and opened fire, police said.

Police said emergency personnel rushed both people to the hospital, where the suspect died. HPD didn't immediately disclose the intrusion victim's condition.

Police added that the other suspect on the lookout took off before officers arrived. Police also said the man who killed the suspect claimed he didn't know who he shot.

Police plan to talk to the victim's girlfriend, who was also present during the intrusion.

