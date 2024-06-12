Shooter inside sedan opens fire on man in Gulfton parking lot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a sedan with a shooter inside fired and wounded a man as the vehicle chased the victim in a southwest Houston parking lot, investigators said on Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department confirmed receiving a call about the incident at 3:55 p.m. in the 6400 block of Westward Street, off Hillcroft Avenue, near the Sharpstown area's boundary.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, the victim on foot interacted with at least one person inside a dark-colored vehicle in the parking lot of PA Club, a nearby business.

The victim and the suspect or suspects exchanged words before someone in the car opened fire, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and sent into surgery, Crowson said. The vehicle took off before police arrived.

HPD believes the PA Club has no connection to the shooting, but investigators want to review area surveillance camera footage.

Neighborhood crime stats

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker showed the area of Wednesday's police response recorded 1,348 assaults in the last 12 months.

The area - home to 51,000 people and includes Southwest Memorial Hospital, Burnett Bayland Park, and Westmoreland - had a steady decline in assaults from 2021 through 2023. In 2021, 1,542 were counted. In 2022, 1,459 were recorded. In 2023, data showed 1,453.

