SkyEye video shows car slammed into building in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that resulted in a car going into a building near southeast Houston Friday afternoon.

SkyEye flew over the scene, showing a gray vehicle crashed into what appears to be a residence near the Gulf Freeway at Kernel.

The Houston Police Department said someone called 911 at about 12:20 p.m. saying there was a two-vehicle accident that resulted in one of them hitting the building.

It's unclear what led to the crash or which driver was at fault.

Police said there is no word on any injuries.

