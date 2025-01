Cold weather may have been factor in death of man found in Katy restaurant parking lot, sheriff says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man believed to be homeless was found dead in a Katy restaurant parking lot on Tuesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the scene at a restaurant parking lot in 307 South Fry Road in Katy.

Gonzalez says that authorities found a possible unhoused man dead at the scene.

Authorities say the man's death is likely to be weather related.