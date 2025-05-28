Fire at vacant shopping center in Sharpstown under investigation, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is investigating a late-night fire at a vacant shopping center on Corporate Drive in Sharpstown.

Firefighters said that around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, someone knocked on the door of the fire station down the street to tell them the building was on fire.

According to HFD District Chief R. Rust, the fire was confined to one storefront, but smoke and water damage spread throughout the entire structure.

HFD said firefighters quickly put out the fire without anyone being hurt.

It's unclear how the fire started, but an investigation into the cause is underway.

