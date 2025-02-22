Several UH students voice their safety concerns in town hall amid string of crimes on campus

Many UH students feel that the university leaders aren't listening to their safety concerns and made their voices heard atf Friday's town hall event.

Many UH students feel that the university leaders aren't listening to their safety concerns and made their voices heard atf Friday's town hall event.

Many UH students feel that the university leaders aren't listening to their safety concerns and made their voices heard atf Friday's town hall event.

Many UH students feel that the university leaders aren't listening to their safety concerns and made their voices heard atf Friday's town hall event.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just less than two miles away from campus, many University of Houston students spent Friday night hoping to bring what they say is a much-needed change.

"Students have a host of concerns regarding their safety, which the UH administration has failed to address for years," UH student Aihanuwa Ale-Opinion said.

One by one, several took to the podium in a town hall hosted by state representative Jolanda Jones, who is a UH alumnus whose district covers the school.

"If they felt like they were being listened to, there would be no need for this town hall," Jones said.

Earlier this week, the school's president Dr. Renu Khator posted a message online saying a campus safety taskforce of faculty, staff, and students will be put together. She also says an outside consulting firm will review the school's current safety practices. Students still feel that's still not enough.

"I think that task force should be mainly composed of students, and I think those meetings should be public," Ale-Opinion said.

Others feels more investments need to me made to mental health resources. They'd like to see transportation service times changed as well.

"I think they should be expanded even when they're not provided on weekends. I think they should be 24/7," UH student said Lianna Eklud.

In another off-campus move, members of the school's student government association met with their counterparts at nearby TSU to see what they've done to boost safety.

"At TSU, our police department has made it a mission to be out in our community. I think that's something UH students would like to see more," TSU SGA President Katelayn Vault said.

According to TSU's police department, they've seen a drop in crime after adding more call boxes, officers, and better lighting. But the key to success - is communication.

"It's about meeting the students, talking to them, and just letting them know that you're there," TSU Police Chief Bobby Brown said.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.