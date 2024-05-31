WATCH LIVE

10-year-old boy rushed to hospital after shooting on Houston's southside, police say

Friday, May 31, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First responders rushed a 10-year-old boy to the hospital after a shooting on Houston's southside, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, its Southeast Patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 7100 block of Scott Street in the city's Greater Old Spanish Trail/South Union neighborhood.

Police said the child was stabilized and sent to the hospital.

HPD told ABC13 that an initial call came in at 2:05 p.m. about a shooting or discharge of a firearm at a gas station. Police were also told they were being requested at nearby Houston Fire Station 46.

Police said someone needed EMS transport from the station relating to the shooting call.

HPD disclosed no other details, including whether anyone is in custody.

