HPD identifies driver accused of targeting partner but fatally hitting Midtown nightclub manager

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have identified the driver who, they say, intended to hit his girlfriend but fatally struck another woman who was a Houston Midtown nightclub manager.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers took Sanden James George, 35, into custody shortly after he allegedly killed the 41-year-old victim at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of San Jacinto Street.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Based on evidence and witness statements, police said George and his 24-year-old girlfriend were in a physical altercation inside a nightclub before security told them to leave. Once outside, police said the man got into his car and tried to hit the girlfriend when he instead hit another woman who was on the sidewalk. The victim's family confirmed she was a manager at a nearby nightclub and was closing up for the night when she died.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman fatally hit by man trying to run over partner in Midtown: HPD

The victim, whom police have yet to identify, died at the scene. The girlfriend was not seriously injured.

Police said George took off on foot with nightclub employees trying to chase him down. Eyewitnesses directed police to the suspect half a mile away near the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, where HPD arrested him.

George faces murder and assault on a family member charges. Records show that he's due in the 208th District Court on Wednesday.