Nightclub manager hit, killed while working by man allegedly aiming for partner in Midtown, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash that happened early Sunday in Houston's Midtown area is now being investigated as a homicide by the Houston Police Department. Investigators said a man was trying to run down his partner when he hit and killed someone else.

According to preliminary information provided by witnesses, HPD said at around 3 a.m., the suspect and a woman got into an altercation inside one of the nearby nightclubs before security intervened.

After the two were asked to leave, the man then reportedly got into his car and tried to hit the woman he was arguing with, but ultimately hit someone else, police confirmed.

"The suspect left the establishment and upon leaving, the male got into the vehicle, started driving around, and struck multiple vehicles. It then appears that it was his intention of striking his girlfriend, who was his primary witness, with his motor vehicle," Sgt. Robert Klementich. (She) was able to get out of the way."

Klementich said that the man ended up hitting another woman who was walking on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of San Jacinto Street. Investigators confirmed the woman who was hit worked as a nightclub manager.

ABC13 spoke with the victim's family, who confirmed she worked as a manager for 10 years and was standing outside, closing up for the night, when she was fatally struck.

Officials said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police said the suspect fled from the crash, and employees of the nightclub tried chasing him down. He was eventually located and detained by police about half a mile away near the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, thanks to information provided by witnesses.

HPD plans to pursue a murder charge against the suspect.

"It's kind of like if he were to pull out a gun, try shooting his wife, and miss. It's still his intention to use a deadly weapon. Instead of a 160-grain bullet, he used a 4,000 lb. motor vehicle as his weapon of choice," Klementich said.

