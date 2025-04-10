Ruff Liners is fetching for a deal on Shark Tank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From mess to success?

Houston-based business, Ruff Liners, will be in the national spotlight. The founder, Brandon Himmel, hopes to fetch an investor on the ABC show Shark Tank.

Ruff Liners specializes in expansive backseat covers to protect cars and trucks from pet-related messes and damage.

Himmel told ABC13 the idea came to him after taking his dog, Sadie, out on many outdoor adventures.

"Sadie is a lab and she loves getting into water and there was no way to protect the backseat of my truck from all the mess she caused," Himmel Said.

