Robert Bond, 40, was reported missing on June 16. He hasn't been seen since.

Man facing drug charges after home searched in connection with missing person case, HPD says

The homeowner is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance after investigators reportedly found meth and cocaine during the search. Robert Bond has not been seen since June 16.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New charges have been filed after investigators made an alarming discovery during the search for a missing man.

Robert Bond, 40, has not been seen since June 16, but during a search of an Uptown home on Sage Road, his driver's license was found, along with a few other items, according to police.

Now, the homeowner is facing charges. Houston police said meth and cocaine were found inside the home, so, Sean Kennedy is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Kennedy is expected to appear in court for the first time on Friday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Homicide investigators serving search warrant in ongoing missing person case, HPD says

Investigators managed to get a search warrant on Thursday for an investigation they're conducting into the disappearance of Bond.

According to court documents, Kennedy and a woman named Alle Price-Kennedy were the last known people to have contact with Bond, and his last communications came from within their home.

Some alarming items were found inside their home, according to the documents, including Bond's driver's license, credit card, and Social Security card.

It's unclear what kind of connection Bond had with the homeowner and Price-Kennedy.

