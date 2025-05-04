Security guard officer injured, burglary suspect dead after shooting in River Oaks area, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting left a security guard injured and a burglary suspect dead in the River Oaks area on Sunday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at around 2:51 p.m. at 3200 San Felipe.

Precinct 1 deputies say say the suspect shot a River Oaks security officer in the arm, who has been taken to Memorial Hermann in stable condition.

Details remain unclear on what led up to the shooting.

Eyewitness News is gathering the facts on this breaking news story.