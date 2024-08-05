Richmond mayor calls apartment complex impacted by Beryl 'deplorable' as leaders take action

On Aug. 19, city leaders plan to consider taking action against the apartment complex, which includes adding it to a list of dangerous buildings. A recent discussion left some tenants ecstatic.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Richmond's mayor called an apartment complex damaged by Hurricane Beryl "deplorable," and commissioners could take action.

Hurricane Beryl hit many places in Fort Bend County hard, including the Mustang Crossing Apartments. It damaged walls and tossed bricks.

Beryl's destruction prompted Mayor Rebecca Haas to visit. During a recent commissioners meeting, she told leaders she believed the complex was deplorable.

On Monday, ABC13 visited the complex and talked to tenants. Some of them, including Patricia Parker, heard about Haas' comments.

"I don't think that it's deplorable," Parker said. "There are a lot of apartments around here that she might say the same thing about."

Leaders plan to consider taking action against the complex in two weeks, which includes adding it to the list of dangerous buildings. In the discussion, some tenants, including a woman who asked not to be identified for fear of management, are thrilled to hear it.

She said there are issues with walls, pipes, and bugs.

"We've called maintenance," she said. "It takes literally three to four weeks for them to come out unless you keep calling. We had our restroom broken for a good minute. The kids weren't able to take a bath."

Property management declined to do an interview with ABC13. They said the complex issues are tied to the hurricane.

They've repaired walls, and displaced tenants are back in their homes. If the complex is added to the dangerous building list, it would mean the city could take management to court to make repairs.

"It has cracks," the unidentified tenant said. "We have a lot of infestations of cockroaches. It's pretty bad."

"I don't think it's a dangerous building," Parker explained. "If it's a dangerous building, then why have people been here this many years? Like me, 10 years."

A debate is set to go from these walls to city hall at the Aug. 19 meeting.

