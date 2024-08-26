Rice University cancels classes after student was killed in dorm room, school spokesperson says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Classes at Rice University have been canceled Tuesday after a female student was shot to death in her dorm room by a man who, police believe, took his own life.

President of Rice University, Reginald DesRoches, identified the victim as Andrea Rodriguez Avila, a junior from Maryland. She and a man who was not a student were found around 4:30 p.m. in her room at Jones College.

"This is a speech that no president wants to make," DesRoches told reporters. "We are communicating with Andrea's parents and are flying them out tomorrow morning."

According to Rice University Police Chief Clemente Rodriguez, Avila missed her classes Monday and a family member could not reach her. The relative requested a welfare check at her dorm room.

Rodriguez said a note, believed to be written by the shooter, was also found and that the two had a dating relationship.

"In general terms, it was a lot about their relationship and obviously having a troubled relationship at this time," Rodriguez said.

The discovery triggered a shelter in place, and the university canceled classes through Tuesday.

Police said they believe the shooter entered the dorm as a guest with Avila. Jones College is one of 11 residential colleges on campus. The shooter's name has not been released.

Counseling resources are available to anyone in need. Police said they had not had prior calls related to the couple.

"We will wrap our arms around our students," DesRoches said.

Rice University sent a statement Monday night:

"Dear Rice community,

We are heartbroken to tell you that earlier today Andrea Rodriguez Avila, a student at Jones College, was found deceased in her room on campus during a wellness check by RUPD. According to investigators at the scene, Andrea is believed to be a victim of homicide. A second individual, who was not a member of the Rice community, was also found deceased in the room. Investigators believe the second individual died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and may have known Andrea. There was no sign of forced entry into her room. Please be assured that RUPD is working with the Houston Police Department and that our campus is safe.

As you gather to support one another, please respect the Jones community by giving them the space to mourn. We anticipate additional information regarding remembrance and resources to be shared in the coming days.

We mourn the loss of a wonderful person taken from us too soon. If you need someone to talk to, please reach out to your college magisters, RAs, coordinator, or any of our staff from the Rice Counseling Center and Wellbeing Office, who are here to support you at this terrible time. Students in need of support, please contact Wellbeing at 713-348-3311 this number is available 24/7. Faculty and staff in need of support, please utilize the Employee Assistance Program 24/7 at 888-881-5462.

Bridget Gorman, Dean of Undergraduates

Zachary Ball, Magister of Jones College

