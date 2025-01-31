Study shows residents in Fort Bend and Montgomery counties have more money to save and spend

Earning enough to cover your bills and have money left over is a goal for many but a reality for few.

Researchers have found that those living in southeast Texas have some of the most disposable incomes in the country.

The Smart Asset study looked at income data and cost of living estimates.

Fort Bend County ranked fourth, with average households earning about $106,000 a year and having $16,000 to put away for emergencies, retirement, and leisure.

Montgomery County ranked eighth, where, on average, a person could stash away about $9,000 a year.

Fairfax County, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C., ranked first on the list.

Experts say a good rule of thumb is to set aside 30% of your take-home pay.

