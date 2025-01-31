Action 13: Independence Heights woman seeks answers after water bill unexpectedly quadruples

A 79-year-old Independence Heights homeowner is seeking answers after receiving a shocking water bill while fearing her water will be shut off.

A 79-year-old Independence Heights homeowner is seeking answers after receiving a shocking water bill while fearing her water will be shut off.

A 79-year-old Independence Heights homeowner is seeking answers after receiving a shocking water bill while fearing her water will be shut off.

A 79-year-old Independence Heights homeowner is seeking answers after receiving a shocking water bill while fearing her water will be shut off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dougles Louise Gordon-Cooper grew up on a plot of land in Independence Heights, and now she owns the new home that sits on it. Her father's ashes can even be found in the backyard.

"This house, this city, it means something to me. I love my home," Gordon-Cooper said.

The house is her security and her peace, so when she opened her January water bill, her sense of peace was ripped away.

"I wanted to fall down on the porch, but I was afraid I'd hurt my hip again," Gordon-Cooper said.

Living on a fixed income, Gordon-Cooper tracks every penny, writing it down in her bill book.

"I'm 79 years old on a fixed income. I mean fixed, really fixed," Gordon-Cooper said.

When she saw her January water bill was over $400, she thought something had to be wrong.

"I just don't have the words for it," Gordon-Cooper said.

Gordon-Cooper said she had called the city before. Last month, her bill was $122, which also seemed high. The city's response over the phone wasn't cutting it for her, and she wanted someone to check it out.

"I spoke to somebody (who said), 'Well if you don't pay it, they will turn you off," Gordon-Cooper said. "(They're) telling me something I already know."

She called ABC13 for help, saying she couldn't afford the bill or have her water cut off.

The home is only a few years old and has no known leaks. ABC13 is waiting to hear back from Public Works to see if they can review the bill in question and explain why it's so high.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.