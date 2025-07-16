Repairs made after SH 99/Grand Parkway feeder road buckles near Bellaire Boulevard, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A buckled road along the SH 99/Grand Parkway feeder road in Fort Bend County caused delays for drivers on Wednesday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shared an image of the road buckling near the Bellaire exit on Tuesday.

The incident closed the southbound exit along the Grand Parkway down to one lane.

Engineers with Fort Bend told ABC13 Wednesday morning they had poured concrete over it and hoped to have it cured before reopening. In an afternoon update, the sheriff's office said the roadway has been reopened.

It's unclear at this point what may have led to the road buckling.

SEE 2023 REPORT: Repairs on Beltway 8 frontage road WB among 5 to 10 other road buckling incidents