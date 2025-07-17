New trial granted for man who was sentenced earlier this year for shooting his ex-wife, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County records show Aaron Wright, who was found guilty of shooting his ex-wife over four years ago, has been granted a new trial.

In May 2025, Wright was given a 50-year sentence for his role in the June 28, 2021, incident.

That day, Harris County deputies said Wright showed up at about 3:30 a.m. at his ex-wife Andrea Bolton's home on Memorial Crossing, cut the power off, broke in through a back window, and shot her four times. Their children, ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old, were reportedly asleep in their beds when it happened.

At the time of the shooting, Bolton and Wright had been divorced for roughly a year. They had a court date set on the day of the shooting regarding custody of their children.

Bolton was seriously injured in the shooting.

In June, following his sentencing phase, Wright's attorneys filed a motion for a retrial.

Prosecutors responded by filing a motion to get Judge Melissa Morris off the case, saying the judge had been biased in the original trial, and claiming she had questioned the victim's credibility and complained about prosecutors during Wright's trial.

On Tuesday, another judge was brought in and ruled that Judge Morris would not be recused and would continue to preside over this case.

Court records revealed on Thursday that Wright was granted a new trial.

Court records revealed on Thursday that Wright was granted a new trial.

