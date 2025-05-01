Man gets 50-year sentence for shooting his wife multiple times in 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a more than weeklong trial, a man was found guilty by a jury of shooting his ex-wife inside her home on a morning in June 2021.

Aaron Wright was convicted Wednesday of burglary with intent to commit other felonies and aggravated assault of a family member, resulting in serious bodily injury.

During the sentencing phase on Thursday, Wright was given 50 years in prison on each count to be served concurrently.

His girlfriend at the time, Carrie Daffin, is also charged in the case with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Her case is still active.

At the time, Harris County deputies on the scene in the 9800 block of Memorial Crossing said Wright showed up at about 3:30 a.m. at his ex-wife Andrea Bolton's home, cut the power off, broke in through a back window, and shot her four times. Their children, ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old, were asleep in their beds when it happened.

Surveillance video shows the couple heading toward the house at 3:08 a.m. and running away two minutes later.

At the time of the shooting, Bolton and Wright had been divorced for roughly a year. They had a court date set on the day of the shooting regarding custody of their children.

Bolton was seriously injured in the shooting, but she said, "It's taken a lot of counseling, a lot of therapy, a lot of physical therapy to get up and moving, and multiple surgeries."

During the trial, the children and Bolton testified. Jurors deliberated for less than five hours.

In January, ABC13 sat down with Bolton for the first time, as she voiced frustrations about the long delay in getting to trial. At the time, it had been more than 1,300 days.

"We grow up with this picture of something bad happens, they get the bad guy, gets arrested, they go to jail, and everything is made right, and we're not the only ones that are living proof that that's not, in fact, the case," Bolton said in January.

Wright was able to bond out while the court process played out. However, he has been remanded to custody following the guilty verdict.

