Realtor charged, accused of convincing elderly Houston couple to take out over $287K in loans

Officials allege there is video evidence that shows the realtor coaching and leading the victims to agree to the terms of the construction loans, which were worth more than the work actually cost.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A realtor is accused of trying to get a Houston couple to take out large loans for construction that were worth more than the work actually cost.

According to charging documents, 33-year-old Sali Rabah tricked an elderly couple into taking out six loans from five different lenders, totaling more than $287,000.

Rabah was arrested and is facing a first-degree felony charge of theft aggregate and a third-degree felony charge of exploitation of an elderly person. The crime allegedly happened between August and October of 2022.

In court, it was revealed that Rabah, an Israeli citizen, was allegedly the main contracting agent on all six loans. According to court records, the market value of the couple's home was $170,134, and a second opinion showed that the work done on the home should have only cost $58,836.68.

Officials allege there is video evidence that shows Rabah coaching and leading the victims to agree to the terms of the loans.

In probable cause court, a judge set her bond at $30,000 for the theft charge and $20,000 for the exploration charge.

ABC13 contacted the victims, who said they have since managed to get some of the money back.