Fort Bend ISD elementary school staff member resigns amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend ISD elementary school staff member is being investigated over allegations of inappropriate conduct, according to the district.

The district said on Wednesday that a Quail Valley Elementary School staff member was initially placed on administrative leave but has since resigned from Fort Bend ISD.

The district did not provide additional information on the matter, so it's unclear what exactly the staff member is accused of.

See Fort Bend ISD's full statement below:

"Allegations of inappropriate conduct by a Quail Valley Elementary School staff member were immediately investigated by the district, and the staff member was placed on administrative leave. The staff member has since resigned from Fort Bend ISD."

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.