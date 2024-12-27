Investigation underway after woman stabbed at Atascocita-area home, Precinct 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office have responded to an apparent stabbing scene in northeast Harris County where one young woman has been injured.

Officials said the scene unfolded in the 4100 block of Soaring Elm Street in the Atascocita area just before 1:30 p.m.

Pct. 4 officials said that someone called and said a person had been stabbed in the stomach and that she needed help.

EMS officials noted that the woman's injuries were not life-threatening, but it was clear that she didn't cause the injuries to herself.

Investigators did not elaborate on a possible suspect or a motive.

Officials asked all to stay clear of the area as the investigation continues.