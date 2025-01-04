Porter residents on edge after neighbor shoots celebratory gunfire into their homes New Year's Day

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Porter residents are living on edge after bullets tore through two homes minutes after midnight on New Year's Day.

One of the victims said she saw her neighbor, Enedino Teran, firing at her house from his backyard on Iris Lane.

Three bullets went into the woman's home and landed in her daughter's bedroom.

She had that when she went outside, the man began firing again, and two more bullets hit the minivan she was leaning against, landing just inches from one of her hands.

The woman said she could feel another bullet rushing past as it made its way to the window of another home across the street.

Teran was arrested but soon bonded out of jail and was back at his house Friday afternoon.

Speaking to Eyewitness News in Spanish as his daughter translated, he denied targeting his neighbors.

"It was an accident. He didn't mean - I mean, he was shooting the floor," his daughter said.

When asked why he was firing his weapon, his daughter replied, "Everybody shoots their gun on New Year's."

According to Teran's daughter, he claims the damage to the houses and minivan wasn't done by bullets but by shell casings.

Teran faces two counts of deadly conduct.

