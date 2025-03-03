Police searching for person of interest in connection with shooting near Pasadena Memorial HS

The shooting was the result of a massive fight that broke out across the street from the school shortly after dismissal, according to witness video.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a person of interest in connection with the shooting that injured two Pasadena Memorial High School students on Friday.

Police describe him as an adult male and not a student, Pasadena ISD said.

"We encourage anyone who knows any information regarding the incident or information regarding those involved to contact Pasadena PD or Pasadena ISD PD. If they do not feel comfortable coming forward they can leave a message on the district's Anonymous Alert System," the district said on Monday.

Pasadena ISD also said that there will be a large police presence, including district police, Pasadena Police Department, Precinct 8 constables and crisis counselors on campus, adding, "As always, safety is our top priority and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure students and staff are safe."

At about 2:55 p.m. Friday, a massive fight broke out across the street from the school in the 4400 block of Crenshaw after early dismissal, according to witness video that is now part of the police investigation. During the incident, two students were shot.

Pasadena ISD said both students were transported to the hospital. One was shot in the chest and is reported as stable. The other victim was shot in the arm, police said. Both are expected to survive.

On Friday night, police released an image, taken from the witness video, showing a Hispanic male wearing sandals, black shorts, and a black hoodie with a red emblem. He had a gun in his hand. Police said he fled in a vehicle.

According to police, they don't know why the fight started.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Pasadena police at 713-477-1221.

On Monday, another fight occurred, but the district called it a "minor altercation that was quickly contained" and unrelated to Friday's shooting.

Still, it's been a challenging time for that community over the last month.

In early February, 83-year-old suspect Dennis Erwin Brandl Jr. was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he entered the school through a back door during the Texas Color Guard Circuit drumline competition, then opened fire, police said.

Brandl told authorities he was worried he was under attack and feared for his life.

One person was shot, but has since been released from the hospital.

