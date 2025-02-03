Fathers with military background subdue active shooter at Pasadena Memorial HS within 60 seconds

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of opening fire and injuring a man at Pasadena Memorial High School on Saturday has been identified, according to Pasadena police.

Police have identified the suspect as 83-year-old Dennis Erwin Brandl Jr., who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say that Brandl entered Pasadena Memorial HS through a backdoor around 6 p.m. while the Texas Color Guard Circuit drumline competition was taking place.

Authorities say that Brandl advised police that he was being chased by someone, and he feared that he and his wife were going to be killed.

According to police, Brandl left his home in Spring and entered Pasadena Memorial HS and fired at least one shot at a male victim. Angleton ISD confirmed the victim was a technical consultant for the high school drumline. When shots rang out, several parents jumped into action to stop Brandl.

ABC13 reporter Alex Bozarjian spoke to four of the six dads involved in taking down Brandl.

"It felt like an eternity, but I think it was like a minute or so," one of the dads, Abram Trevino, said.

"I grabbed his arms while Adam took the gun out. Then once the gun was out of his hand, we had no handcuffs so I took a my belt and made a handcuff," Joe Sanchez, one of the fathers, said.

Sanchez said that he has experience with law enforcement as a sergeant with the Houston Police Department.

I think that first gentleman who took him to the ground was a very vital part because he took him down and then we were able to come and finish him off-subdue him and get him into custody," Sanchez said.

The man who initiated the takedown told Eyewitness News that he asked to remain anonymous, but told ABC13 that he was an educator.

"As soon as everyone was screaming and yelling active shooter, gunshots fired. Joe and myself looked at each other. We ran straight to the door, and by the time that we got inside, that is when Polo and Abrams were right behind us," another dad, Adam Curow, told ABC13.

Meanwhile, Trevino, Curow, and another dad, Polo Castillo, said that they have over three decades of military experience combined.

Officials say that Brandl was not given bond, and he is awaiting transfer to the Harris County Jail.