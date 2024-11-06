Police investigation underway near I-10 WB at I-45 North after man reportedly jumps from overpass

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of a major freeway near downtown Houston was shut down Wednesday morning after police responded to reports of someone jumping from an overpass.

Houston TranStar reported the incident at about 7:35 a.m. along I-10 Katy Westbound at I-45 North.

All westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Hogan Street were closed as a result, but they have since reopened as of 9:45 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, witnesses said a man jumped from an overpass and landed on a vehicle on the freeway. Police said the victim died.

Police are still trying to determine what happened.

