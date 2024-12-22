17-year-old found shot to death in neighbor's backyard in Cypress-area, investigators say

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death in a Cypress-area backyard, according to officials.

On Saturday, at around 10:30 a.m., Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office deputies responded to 7800 Galleon Field Drive in the Yaupon Ranch subdivision.

A resident in the area notified deputies that they found the body of an unidentified teenager in his backyard.

Homicide units responded to the scene for a follow-up investigation and identified the victim as Giovano Cruz. Investigators said the teen died after being shot in the chest.

The previous night, deputies responded to the same area after neighbors said they heard gunfire, but officials did not find any suspicious activity.

Officials did not provide details on if the two scenes are connected.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS(8477).