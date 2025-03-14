Harris Co. Toll Road Authority tells drivers to stay wary of scam texts asking for toll payments

The Harris County Attorney's Office is warning people about scammers sending texts claiming unpaid toll bills to steal money or personal information.

The Harris County Attorney's Office is warning people about scammers sending texts claiming unpaid toll bills to steal money or personal information.

The Harris County Attorney's Office is warning people about scammers sending texts claiming unpaid toll bills to steal money or personal information.

The Harris County Attorney's Office is warning people about scammers sending texts claiming unpaid toll bills to steal money or personal information.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Customers are being warned again, this time by the Harris County Toll Road Authority, to stay aware of phishing scams involving texts regarding toll payments being sent across the country.

The video above is from a previous report linked below.

Officials at the state and local level are warning customers to practice caution when receiving the texts.

RELATED: Don't click on those road toll texts. Officials issue warnings about the smishing scam

The texts in question mimic tolling agencies attempting to get phone users to input their debit or credit card information to pay a non-existent road toll amount.

HCTRA released a statement stating that the agency does not send SMS messages regarding billing and will not ask customers for their financial information that way.

The agency says those receiving the texts should verify the sender before clicking links, responding, or opening attachments.

SEE ALSO: Harris County officials give new warning about toll road text scam targeting drivers



Drivers who receive unsolicited messages can review their accounts on the HCTRA website or by calling the service department at 281-875-3279.